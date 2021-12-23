Mpumalanga cop arrested for soliciting bribe from assault suspect

The Mbalenhle constable is accused of demanding R2,000 from a man facing a charge for assaulting his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga police officer has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe from a suspect.

The Mbalenhle constable is accused of demanding R2,000 from a man facing a charge for assaulting his wife.

The Hawks said that the officer was handcuffed by an undercover agent immediately after receiving the money.

He's now facing a corruption charge and is appearing in the Evander Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi: "His arrest followed after information was received about a police officer who demanded a R2,000 gratification from the suspect, who was facing a charge of assaulting his wife. An intelligence-driven undercover operation was conducted by members of the Hawks serious crime investigation and serious commercial crime investigation based in Secunda."