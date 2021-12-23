Motsoeneng says court order directing him to pay back over R11.5m was wrong

Hlaudi Motsoeneng missed the seven-day deadline he had been given to return the money which was paid to him by the public broadcaster as so-called success fee.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that the Joburg High Court order directing him to pay back more than R11.5 million to the national broadcaster was wrong.

Motsoeneng missed the seven-day deadline he had been given to return the money which was paid to him by the public broadcaster as a so-called success fee.

The court declared the payment unlawful and invalid but Motsoeneng has questioned the ruling, including the amount he owes.

"The judge was wrong, I was paid R6.7 million. The difference that she is referring to, I believe it was paid to Sars. I cannot be accountable for the money that was not paid to me. I did not steal the money, I was paid by my bosses which in this case is the board of the SABC," Motsoeneng said.