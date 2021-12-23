Makhosi Khoza steps down as KZN ActionSA head for eThekwini Council position

She will become the new chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee.

DURBAN - Political veteran Makhosi Khoza is stepping down as ActionSA’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal but moves to a top position in the eThekwini Council.

The party said that these were big shoes to fill and has tasked Khoza with the responsibility.

Khoza now has a new job to focus on in the province's only metro, eThekwini.

Party spokesperson Lerato Ngubeni said: “Dr Makhosi Khoza will be stepping back as the ActionSA provincial chairperson for KwaZulu-Natal. This outcome arises from Dr Khoza’s election to the position of the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee, a critical role in the fight against corruption and malfeasance, which has been prolific in this municipality.”

The party said that this position would need her full attention and therefore she would need to step down as provincial chairperson.

Party leader Herman Mashaba has conveyed his good wishes to Khoza.

The announcement of who will take over from Khoza is yet to be made.