KZN police hunt gunmen linked to murder of 5 people in Mpumalanga area

It's understood that four unknown gunmen stormed into a bar on Wednesday night and opened fire on the patrons.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for attackers linked to the murder of five people in the Mpumalanga area.

Six other people were severely wounded by stray bullets and are being treated in hospital.

The victims were aged between 17 and 35.

The motive for the attack in unclear.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele: "Charges of murder and attempted murder cases have been opened at the Mpumalanga Police Station for further investigation. The dockets were transferred to the organised crime unit."