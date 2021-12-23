KZN disaster management on high alert as more disruptive weather expected

On Wednesday, a storm damaged buildings and vehicles and disaster management officials were deployed conduct assessments.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster management teams are on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal with more disruptive weather expected in parts of the province from Thursday afternoon.

Although no fatalities have been reported, Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called on residents and holiday makers to be extra careful.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: “MEC Hlomuka has appealed to motorists and holiday makers to exercise extreme caution and patience on roads as the heavy rains has resulted in a deterioration of driving conditions.”