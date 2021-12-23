KZN Cogta warns of heavy rain that could lead to more flooding

Cars and property were damaged on Wednesday when massive storms hit the province.

DURBAN - As residents in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal are cleaning up following severe storms, the Cooperative Governance Department is warning that more harsh weather is expected.

Affected areas include Pietermaritzburg, Ndwedwe, Maphumulo and Mandeni.

The department has assured that disaster management teams are helping with recovery efforts, but they are also preparing for the next bout of disastrous weather.

Government authorities has urged communities to report any incidents.

The department's Senzelwe Mzila said that several districts including eThekwini could be affected.

“According to the weather warning that was received by the department from the South African Weather Service, disruptive rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, roads and bridges. These weather conditions could result in localised landslides,” Mzila said.