Koeberg power station design not as safe modern nuclear stations - energy expert

Eskom plans to extend the Koeberg plant's operating life by another 20 years, after its initial 40-year lifespan ends in 2024, despite numerous challenges and safety concerns at the plant.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom forges ahead with its retrofitting of the Koeberg power station, energy expert Ted Blom cautioned the power utility against its intention to extend the operation of the nuclear plant past its planned closure date.

The aging power station was built in the 1970s.There are fears its overhaul could affect those living near the nuclear plant, especially with the old engineering and increasing problems.

Blom said the Koeberg nuclear power station will never be as safe as modern nuclear power station designs, adding that it lacks modern safety features and should therefore be shut down in 2024, as originally planned.

"This is a generation one nuclear installation. We are now at generation four. Technology has moved on quite a lot. In fact Koeberg is analogue, it's not digital. It was done before Windows 95 and everything was digitised. So the drawings and everything is not digitised. On top of that the compliance at Koeberg is in a terrible state. That gives me nightmares," Blom said.

Meanwhile, Eskom maintains its refurbishment is safe and in the interests of South Africa's struggling electricity grid.