Koeberg compliance not in a shambles, says Eskom's chief nuclear officer

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied claims that compliance at the nation's only nuclear power plant is severely compromised.

The utility intends to shut down one of Koeberg's reactors and refurbish it.

But independent energy expert Ted Blom said that this move was highly problematic, saying that it was compounded by what he called serious compliance issues, including a failure to document changes to systems.

Eskom's chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien said that they were heavily regulated, conducting their own compliance audits and submitting to regular audits from the regulator.

"The compliance is sound and it's definitely not in a shambles. We're always going to find issues, a procedure that might be outdated, that needs to be corrected and we address of those things as they come. Fairly recently we had a review by one of the industry watchdogs and they confirmed from a nuclear safety perspective and performance and part of that is compliance and they confirmed that Koeberg performs strongly in those areas."