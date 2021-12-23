J&J booster shots available from Friday - Health Dept

Earlier on Thursday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it had approved the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that citizens could get their Johnson & Johnson booster shot as of Friday provided that they've received their initial J&J jab at least two months ago.

Earlier on Thursday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it had approved the J&J booster shot.

If you opted for the Pfizer vaccine, you can get the J&J shot six months after the second Pfizer dose.

Earlier this month, the authority gave the Pfizer booster shot the green light.

That booster you can get at least six months after you've received the two jabs.