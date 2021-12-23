Initiation deaths reported at legal and illegal schools - CRL Rights Commission

The number of teenage boys who've died in that province this initiation season has risen even further. Thirty-four fatalities have been reported.

CAPE TOWN - The CRL Rights Commission said that deaths were not only occurring at illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

It's still unclear how the boys passed away, with post mortem results yet to be finalised.

The CRL Rights Commission's Professor David Mosoma said that initiation deaths had been reported at both legal and illegal schools.

"The legal schools account for 10 deaths while the illegal schools account for 18 deaths," Mosoma said.

Mosoma said that these deaths had brought untold hurt and pain to many families by robbing them of their sons in the prime of their youth.

"The unfortunate incidents are mainly dominant in OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts but there are also a few sporadic cases in other areas," he said.

Mosoma said that the commission had conducted intense and rigorous engagements in the Eastern Cape, resulting in a number of recommendations.