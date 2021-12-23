IFP wants to know whereabouts of the late Queen Mantfombi's car This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government also purchased cars for the remaining five queens. IFP

AmaZulu Queen Mantfombi Zulu DURBAN - The IFP said it will call for the whereabouts of the late AmaZulu Queen Mantfombi Zulu's car to be tracked. This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government also purchased cars for the remaining five queens. Premier @sziks handed over six cars to the Queen Mother and departed Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithinis Queens at the old Legislature Building in Ulundi.

Premier @sziks also stated that the renovation of the Kings palaces will continue as it was disrupted by the advent of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/NXbuU03Gcq KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) December 17, 2021

The party wants to know the exact whereabouts of the sixth vehicle - also approved in the 2020/21 budget.

This comes as tensions continue in the Zulu royal family with ongoing challenges to the succession of King MisuZulu.

The official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal - the IFP - said it wants the matter of the late queen's car to be investigated.

The party said it also wants answers on where the late queen's car was during the official handover in Ulundi last week.

But the Premier's office has moved to counter this saying the cars were purchased in June this year months after the queen's passing and a car was not issued in her name.

But the party said it is not convinced.