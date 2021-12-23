Go

IFP wants to know whereabouts of the late Queen Mantfombi's car

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government also purchased cars for the remaining five queens.

Six SUVs were delivered on 17 December 2021 by the KZN provincial government to support the Queen Mother and the Queens of the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. Picture: KZN Government/Twitter.
Six SUVs were delivered on 17 December 2021 by the KZN provincial government to support the Queen Mother and the Queens of the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. Picture: KZN Government/Twitter.
2 hours ago

DURBAN - The IFP said it will call for the whereabouts of the late AmaZulu Queen Mantfombi Zulu's car to be tracked.

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government also purchased cars for the remaining five queens.

The party wants to know the exact whereabouts of the sixth vehicle - also approved in the 2020/21 budget.

This comes as tensions continue in the Zulu royal family with ongoing challenges to the succession of King MisuZulu.

The official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal - the IFP - said it wants the matter of the late queen's car to be investigated.

The party said it also wants answers on where the late queen's car was during the official handover in Ulundi last week.

But the Premier's office has moved to counter this saying the cars were purchased in June this year months after the queen's passing and a car was not issued in her name.

But the party said it is not convinced.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA