Health Department says there has been a rise in COVID-19 casualties

JOHANNESBURG - With just two days until Christmas there's been a significant rise in daily COVID-19 casualties.

According to the Health Department, 99 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus.

These latest fatalities recorded over the past 24 hour cycle take the country's known death toll to 90,587.

Over that same time frame more than 21,000 tests also came back positive - this means our positivity rate is once again up to 30.6%.

On the vaccine front - 27.7 million jabs have been administered here on home soil - but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

A booster dose is available for adults six months after they received the second dose.