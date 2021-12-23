Gender Equality Commission calls on schools to report teen pregnancies

Earlier this year the country was shocked to learn that over 23,000 teenage girls and children were impregnated in Gauteng between April 2020 and March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - With millions of children due back in the classroom in a few weeks time, the Gender Equality Commission has welcomed government's announcement that schools will be compelled to lay criminal complaints with police when pupils under 16 are impregnated by older teenagers and men.

Earlier this year the country was shocked to learn that over 23,000 teenage girls and children were impregnated in Gauteng between April 2020 and March this year.

The Health Department revealed that 934 of these girls were between the ages of 10 and 14.

"The Commission has repeatedly called for the law to be applied to curb the future rape in South Africa which has seen thousands of underage girls some as young as 10 years drop out of school due to early pregnancy," said the commission's Jabu Baloyi.

He also said the shocking trend of "dealing with rape as a private family matter" must come to an end.

"The commission calls for families and communities to report any incidents of abuse to the nearest police station," said Baloyi.