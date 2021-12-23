Gang violence on the rise in CT despite Cele's promise of safer festive season

Numerous people have lost their lives to gun violence in the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - There have been a number of gang shootings in and around the Cape Town area, with gangsterism on the rise once again.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the area earlier this month, promising a safer festive season.

Added to this, more resources have been deployed to Khayelitsha to counter crime.

However, despite this, the violence continues.

Numerous people have lost their lives to gun violence in the Mother City.

Last week Tuesday, three men were shot dead while sitting in a vehicle in Site C in Khayelitsha.

In Grassy Park, a woman and two men were also shot dead and in Hanover Park, a man was killed while five others were wounded in another shooting.

These are just some of the latest incidents, with residents asking when gangsterism will be stopped once and for all.