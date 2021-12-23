Eskom working to restore power outages in Eastern Cape

Power was knocked out by a storm in the Alfred NZO, Chris Hani and OR Tambo districts - among other regions.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it's sending out more technicians to parts of the Eastern Cape which are experiencing power outages caused by inclement weather.

It added that electricity has been restored to some areas.

Power was knocked out by a storm in the Alfred NZO, Chris Hani and OR Tambo districts - among other regions.

In Pretoria, meanwhile, Eskom teams are also racing to bring back power to some areas on Thursday.

A substation caught fire on Wednesday leading to an outage.

It comes after a mass power outage across parts of Cape Town earlier this week.

Power interruptions - especially during the holiday period - are embarrassing and may deter tourists, warns the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry .

The Chamber's president Jacques Moolman said: "Should the power failures continue, our international visitors that only have a short stay with us to experience Cape Town in its full glory may be cut off from speaking to their families back home at this most family-centric time of the year. They will not forget. They will never risk a return visit."