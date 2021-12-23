'Don't hurt our kids, there is help' for struggling parents, says NPO activist

This comes after the murder of a 9-month-old baby boy in Vrygrond near Muizenberg.

Sensitive readers may find the following story difficult.



CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town activist and leader of the Where Rainbows Meet Development Foundation has pleaded with parents and guardians unable to take care of their children to reach out for help.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested and will appear in the Simons Town Magistrates court on a charge of murder.

The organisation’s Mymoena Scholtz has reassured parents and guardians who feel like they're struggling to cope with children that help is easily and readily available.

"People must learn to speak up. They must not feel like there is no help out there. There is so much help out there...But do not hurt our children. Our children are too vulnerable," Scholz said.

Scholtz was approached for help by a relative of the accused earlier this week, who pointed out a spot in an open field in Vrygrond where a nine-month-old baby boy's body was found in a yellow plastic bag, buried in a shallow grave.

Scholtz said that according to the family member the child had been placed in the accused's care by his biological mother months ago.

It's alleged the accused, who is apparently a drug user, had drowned the baby and abused the child prior to his death.