DA says govt must take full responsibility for SA soldier's death in Mozambique

Corporal Tebogo Radebe (31) succumbed to his injuries in the neighbouring country after an insurgent ambush in the Chai village during Operation Cikela - the SADC mission in Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the SADC and the South African government should take full responsibility for the death of a South African soldier in Mozambique.

The DA said it would write to Defence Minister Thandi Modise to ask for details on how long SANDF members would be deployed to the area and how the deployment would be funded.

The party said it believes the attack that killed Radebe could have been avoided if proper air-strike support was provided and said hard questions must be asked about the failure of military intelligence in this case.

Radebe's body would be handed over to his family at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on Thursday morning.