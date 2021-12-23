City of Tshwane: Significant progress made in restoring power to affected areas

Lyttelton and Kloofsig residents were left without power after substations were gutted by fire on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that technicians had made significant progress in restoring electricity in parts of the capital.

Officials said that the necessary equipment had been delivered and work was expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

The city's Selby Bokaba: "The following was achieved overnight at the Kloofsig substation: the installation of the switchgear was completed and cable termination was also completed. Testing will be done after completing the Barnard Park substation cable identification, which is expected to be done around lunchtime today."

Bokaba has, however, warned that the continued rainfall may delay the repair work.