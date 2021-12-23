Cape Town authorities remove another illegal firearm from the streets

Metro police officers and members of the SAPS conducted an operation in Pelican Park on Wednesday night when they heard a gunshot.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in Cape Town said another illegal firearm has been removed from the streets.

Metro police officers and members of the SAPS conducted an operation in Pelican Park on Wednesday night when they heard a gunshot.

"Upon investigation officers found a male in the roadway holding a CZ pistol with three live rounds in it. The 30-year-old suspect was detained at Grassy Park SAPS," metro police's Ruth Solomons explained.