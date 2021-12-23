Cape Chamber of Commerce says recent power outage embarrassing, shameful

This week, thousands of residents were left in the dark after a broken shield wire, fallen cables and subsequent veld fire broke out on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said any power cut at a time when tourists are returning to Cape Town is embarrassing, shameful, and may deter repeat visits next year.

This week, thousands of residents were left in the dark after a broken shield wire, fallen cables and subsequent veld fire broke out on Monday night.

The Cape Chamber's president Jacques Moolman said the two-day interruption of electricity supply affecting the Waterfront, the CBD, and other areas placed the precarious nature of the national electricity supply front and centre on the international stage.

Moolman said tourists who braved the pandemic to visit will go home to talk of their experiences: how their hotel lights went out, how the cash registers in shops failed to work, how they could not charge their cellphones and devices; people from civilized countries expect should operate wherever they are.

"Should the power failures continue, our international visitors that only have a short stay with us to experience Cape Town in its full glory may be cut off from speaking to their families back home at this most family-centric time of the year. They will not forget. They will never risk a return visit," Moolman said.