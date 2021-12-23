Body of SANDF soldier killed in Mozambique handed over to family

Corporal Tebogo Radebe succumbed to his injuries after SADC soldiers were ambushed by insurgents in east Chai Village on Monday. His body arrived on home soil from Mozambique on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The body a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member killed in action in neighbouring Mozambique has been officially handed over to his family at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

Corporal Tebogo Radebe succumbed to his injuries after SADC soldiers were ambushed by insurgents in east Chai Village on Monday.

Radebe’s body arrived on home soil from Mozambique on Wednesday night.

The family of Corporal Radebe are now making their way back to his home province of the Free State after his body was handed over in a brief procession led by army chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

The 31-year-old, who leaves behind his aunt, three siblings and two daughters served as a member of the defence force in Limpopo.

Communications head at the defence department, Siphiwe Dlamini: "The body arrived from Mozambique last night. The family's representatives were there, together with the chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, who officiated and handed over the body to the family."

Dlamini said that they would continue to support and consult the family in making preparations to lay their fallen member to rest.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that it would be writing to Defence Minister Thandi Modise to ask for details about how long SANDF members will be deployed in Mozambique and how the deployment will be funded.

They said that the attack that killed Radebe could have been avoided.