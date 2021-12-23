2 alleged rhino poachers arrested in the Kruger National Park

They were caught with unlicensed firearms and ammunition by field rangers on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two alleged rhino poachers have been arrested in Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

They were caught with unlicensed firearms and ammunition by field rangers on Wednesday night.

The pair appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrates Court on Thursday and were charged with possession of firearms and ammunition.

They have been remanded in police custody.

The police's Donald Mdhluli said: “The two were found in possession of a rifle, firearms with live ammunition. A large hunting knife was found and confiscated from the duo.”