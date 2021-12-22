Woman arrested after body of baby found in shallow grave in Vrygrond

The 40-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Simons Town Magistrates court on a charge of murder.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been arrested after the body of a nine-month-old baby boy was found buried in a shallow grave in Vrygrond near Muizenberg.

Police were deployed to the crime scene on Monday morning and a short while later the accused was taken into custody.

A relative of the accused approached local activist Mymoena Scholtz to report the matter earlier this week.

The person was able to point out a spot in an open field in Vrygrond where the baby's body was found in a yellow plastic bag buried in a shallow grave.

Scholtz said that according to the family member, the nine-month-old baby boy had been placed in the accused's care by his biological mother months ago.

"They say that looks can be deceiving. When see this woman you will never believe... she's soft spoken and well dressed, so you'll never say that this woman is capable of doing this," Scholtz said.

Scholtz said that the relative reported that the accused had drowned the baby and had abused the child prior to his death.

It's alleged that the woman used drugs.