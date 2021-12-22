WC COVID cases, hospitalisations continuing to increase - provincial Health Dept

The province is currently in the fourth wave of infections, with a high number of active cases driven by the Omicron variant.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health Department officials said that COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations were continuing to increase.

The Western Cape Health Department said that the number of new COVID-19 cases on average was 3,383 a day.

The proportion of positive cases has increased to an average of 51%.

In the Cape Metro, there's a 35% week-on-week rise in cases.

Head of health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that hospital admissions in the province were increasing, with 138 admissions a day.

"We're seeing a sustained increase of more than 20% for hospitalisation, although the percent increase is starting to decline, so still increasing but it's increasing at a lower rate," Dr Cloete said.

He said that admissions were across all age groups, with a higher proportion in younger adults likely due to the proportion of unvaccinated individuals in this population.