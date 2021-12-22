W Cape Education Dept says it's working hard to make sure learners are placed

Education MEC Debbie Schafer has urged those still waiting to be placed to remain calm.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is working hard to ensure all learners are placed at a school for the 2022 academic year.

"Whilst the WCED has made incredible progress in placing learners for 2022 there are currently 602 Grade 1s and 3,261 Grade 8s who still do not have places in Western Cape schools next year" said Education MEC Debbie Schafer.

Schafer has urged those still waiting to be placed to remain calm.

"To relieve the pressure in placement we are making 18,640 extra places available in our schools next year through building and refurbishing classes creating new starter schools for the placement of Grade 8's and allocating mobile classrooms in the places of highest demand".



Schafer said they've also added 590 teaching posts from 1 January.