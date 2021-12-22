SAHRC to take legal action against Provincial Education Depts over pit latrines

The Commission's Deputy Chairperson Fatima Chohan said this will be the largest case brought against government since the establishment of the Commission.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission said the State has made exercising the right to basic education compulsory, while failing to ensure all children are able to do so safely and with dignity.

The Commission on Tuesday announced plans to take legal action in five provinces which still have schools that use pit latrines.

The Provincial Education Departments in question are Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

"The dire threat faced by children on a daily basis calls for urgent and decisive action. The threat to life and the daily assault on the dignity and children requires that the matter to be approached in this strategic manner."

As Chohan explained, this matter has a gender perspective too.

"Adolescent girl learners who are menstruating are forced to miss school every month due to the lack of privacy, lack of adequate hygienic facilities. And the lack of water. Female teachers are also thus impacted," she said.