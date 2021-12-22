RTMC changing deployment strategy to fit road crash trends

In his briefing on the Mabopane highway on Wednesday morning, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that many of the fatal crashes happened late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that it was changing its deployment strategy to fit the trends they were seeing in road accidents.

To date, 822 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads - it's a 3.1% decrease compared to last year.

In his briefing on the Mabopane highway on Wednesday morning, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that many of the fatal crashes happened late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning.

RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said that there was no point in having more officers deployed during the day.

"There's a new pattern this year where most of the public transport has opted not to drive during the day and we have massively invested and deployed our officers during the day. We're going back to the drawing board to change our deployment strategy," Msibi said.