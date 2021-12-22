Go

Reckless driver filmed climbing out of window arrested in Kameeldrift

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has identified him as a businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo.

A screengrab of a reckless driver climbing out his vehicle's window. The driver was arrested in Kameeldrift on 22 December 2021. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
A screengrab of a reckless driver climbing out his vehicle's window. The driver was arrested in Kameeldrift on 22 December 2021. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - A reckless driver caught on camera has been arrested in Kameeldrift on Wednesday.

In a video widely shared on social media, the driver climbs out of the window and gets onto the roof, all while trying to control the vehicle. At times he is seen crossing the lane into oncoming traffic. After a few moments, he then climbs back into the vehicle before legally executing a right turn and driving off.

Earlier on Wednesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula assured the country that the motorist would be arrested.

