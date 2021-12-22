Pretoria University helps undocumented communities get vaccinated

The Varsity’s Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) Research will assist more than 4,000 people, including the homeless, those who have lost their IDs, and informal settlement dwellers.

JOHANNESBURG - Undocumented communities are now receiving some assistance with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pretoria University is leading a vaccination drive in Gauteng.

The Varsity’s Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) Research will assist more than 4,000 people, including the homeless, those who have lost their IDs, and informal settlement dwellers.

The Electronic Vaccination Data System is only able to register people with South African identity documents or refugee documentation.

As a result, people without identity documents are being left out of the country’s vaccination drive.

Director of the COPC research unit said they plan on vaccinating people in other provinces as well.

"We started this in Pretoria in Tshwane with the homeless people, people who use substances, informal settlements then we also doing it now in Ekurhuleni and Tembisa. There is a lot we do in Johannesburg in Hillbrow, some areas of Soweto depending on those communities are, and then we will move to the other provinces," said Unit Director Professor Jannie Hugo.

The Health Department is also assisting the programme.