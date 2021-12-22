Pharmaceutical giants, leaders urged to support African COVID vaccine labs

In July this year, the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement, committing themselves to improving vaccine access on the continent.

CAPE TOWN - Pharmaceutical giants and world leaders are being urged to better support the establishment of COVID vaccine making labs in South Africa and across the continent.

But earlier this week, the group slammed what they called the Africanisation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given that companies like Moderna have refused to share their vaccine formula, the World Health Organization has had to help fund a South African startup, Afrigen, to help with this.

The WHO's communications director, Gabby Stern, said there was been a clear bias from industry leaders

"The vaccine inequity issue has been very convenient and useful for the pharmaceutical industry. Saying things like 'why bother with improving the equity situation after all there will be hesitancy on the continent'. As if hesitancy is an African problem when we know it's a global problem," said Stern.

South Africa's Dr Sithembile Mbete says it's wealthier western countries who've also contributed to the discrimination against the continent.

"There is this idea of diseased Africans; that it's their problem and we can ignore it," Mbete said.

Malawi University's Dr Gama Bandawe also took a moment to remind the public that climate change will continue playing a role in the pandemic.

"The West and Europe and other places, the main drivers of climate change are going to come from that part of the world and then other parts who will have more biodiversity are likely the places where some of these viruses are going to happen" Bandawe said.

Virologists agree that climate change can be linked to the uprising of zoonotic viruses like COVID, and that we can expect to see more inequality in the fight against them if this goes unaddressed.