Police said that the child was involved in a car crash on the R300 highway on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old boy reported missing at Nyanga Police Station on Sunday night has been found dead.

Enkosi Nkolisa was last seen alive by a neighbour.

Detectives are probing a case of culpable homicide.

The investigation continues.