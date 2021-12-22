Mbalula says road fatalities have declined by 3.1% compared to 2020
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the number of fatalities on the country's roads this year has declined by 3.1% compared to 2020.
Minister was on the Mabopane Highway in Soshanguve on Wednesday morning releasing the preliminary festive season fatalities statistics.
He has expressed concern on the spike in crashes that resulted in multiple fatalities.
He said 822 people have died on the roads so far.
"Most fatal crushes happen during the early hours of the morning and early evening. Most crashes occur between Friday and Sunday. Year-on-year the number of fatalities has marginally declined by 3.1% from 848 in 2020 to 822 this year."
The highest increases have been recorded in the following Provinces:
Northern Cape recorded an increase of 60.0% from 20 fatalities in 2020 to 32 over the same period;
Western Cape recorded an increase of 49,3% from 71 fatalities in 2020 to 106 over the same period.