Mbalula says road fatalities have declined by 3.1% compared to 2020

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the number of fatalities on the country's roads this year has declined by 3.1% compared to 2020.

Minister was on the Mabopane Highway in Soshanguve on Wednesday morning releasing the preliminary festive season fatalities statistics.

He has expressed concern on the spike in crashes that resulted in multiple fatalities.

He said 822 people have died on the roads so far.

"Most fatal crushes happen during the early hours of the morning and early evening. Most crashes occur between Friday and Sunday. Year-on-year the number of fatalities has marginally declined by 3.1% from 848 in 2020 to 822 this year."