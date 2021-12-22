Mbalula: Fatal crashes in SA increased by 142% since start of festive season

JOHANNESBURG - The number of fatal crashes in South Africa has increased by 142% since the start of the festive season compared to the same period last year.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that 822 people have lost their lives so far.

He delivered the preliminary statistics earlier on Wednesday.

Mbalula said that they had recorded 17 crashes with multiple fatalities since the December holidays began.

“The number of fatalities from major crashes also increased from 34 last year to 111 this year,” the minister said.

Mbalula said that six provinces had recorded an increase in deaths: “Northern Cape recorded an increase of 60% from 20 fatalities in 2020 to 32 over the same period. Western Cape recorded an increase of 49.3% from 71 fatalities in 2020.”

The minister said that most crashes occurred during weekends involving minibuses, cars and trucks.