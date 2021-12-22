Magopeni says she has identified loopholes in SABC's system

JOHANNESBURG - SABC News Editor-in-Chief Pathiswa Magopeni said she has identified loopholes in the corporation's broadcast system, which she plans to address after her disciplinary hearing.

She's been charged with failing to discharge her duties and failing to make sure the episode was not aired.

Magopeni has identified several lessons from the recent events.

"There are serious areas that require attention in our systems and one of those would have to deal with departments that share content particularly when news is concerned because we provide content to radio, we provide content to TV. We don't know what the standard operating procedures are on the TV side, they don't know our standard operating procedures, but we share content, same applies to radio," said Magopeni.



She said there must be transparency and a level of understanding throughout each division at the public broadcaster.

Testimony has been wrapped up and both parties have agreed to submit their heads of argument to the chair Advocate Nazeer Cassim.