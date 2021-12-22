Mabuyane ‘alarmed’ by death of 31 initiates in the EC this summer season

Cabinet received a report detailing the fatalities during a special sitting by the Eastern Cape government executive council on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-one boys have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the summer initiation season.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane is alarmed by the deaths.

Mabuyane on Tuesday said the death of these young boys is tragic and cannot continue.

The details around the deaths are unclear at this stage.

Cabinet has reiterated parents must take responsibility and ensure the initiation schools they send their teens to are legal.

Mabuyane said the law must deal harshly with those found guilty of performing and allowing unsafe initiations.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has called on government to work with it to clamp down on bogus initiation schools.