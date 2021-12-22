Ipid calls for calm, patience as it probes death of CT man in police custody

The 26-year-old man died at the Bellville South police station on Sunday night after he was arrested for assault.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is calling for calm, patience and space to investigate the death of a man in custody in Cape Town.

It's alleged the man had hanged himself after being left in an office with one arm cuffed to a security door.

But this explanation is being questioned by the African National Congress in the Western Cape legislature.

Ipid's Grace Langa said they need space to conduct their investigation.

“Putting pressure to investigate will compromise the case, which will deny the family and the deceased justice.”