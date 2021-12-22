Human error behind Christiana Hospital fire: North West Health Department

North West Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said while the forensic report into the blaze at the Christiana Hospital was not able to determine who was at fault it is clear the fire was caused by human error.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department said human error was behind the August fire that gutted parts of the Christiana Hospital, which destroyed theatres, some wards and patients records.

No injuries were reported in the blaze while services and staff have been redeployed to neighbouring facilities.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha released the forensic report, which also found the structure was still intact.

"It turns out that is someone might have fiddled with the electrical appliances that caused the fire."

Lekgethwane said reports the contractor who was busy with renovations at the hospital is to blame are merely speculative.

"It's an assumption that now because he was on site and part of the work they were doing, they were dealing with electricity than that would suggest that they would have been the cause, but the report is not exclusively saying that is the cause."

Lekgethwane said they are relieved the structural integrity of the facility has not been severely compromised, meaning there is no need to rebuild it from scratch.