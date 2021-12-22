Gauteng has surpassed peak of COVID 4th wave - NICD

NICD head of public health surveillance and response division, Doctor Michelle Groome, said that there had been a decrease in the number of new daily coronavirus infections in Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng has surpassed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic's fourth wave.

Medical scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's trajectory in the country.

The Omicron coronavirus variant of concern has surpassed the previous Delta variant in all of the country's nine provinces.

"If we look over time, we can see that Gauteng has started decreasing in terms of positivity rates and really all indications are that we have surpassed the peak of infections in Gauteng, we've seen a stabilisation in Mpumalanga and Limpopo and also a decrease in the North West," Groome said.

Groome highlighted that they were not sequencing all COVID-19 samples to check which variant caused the infection.

"We sequence a proportion, so it's very difficult to know exactly how many deatsh are due to Omicron. We know that Ommicron has overtaken Delta in all of the provinces and is now dominating our sequencing and so it's likely that the hospitalisations and deaths that we're seeing at the moment are due to the Omicron variant," Groome said.

