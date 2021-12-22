FS SAPS captain charged for assaulting husband released on R2,000 bail

The accused was arrested by the police watchdog Ipid for allegedly attacking her husband.

DURBAN - A senior Free State police officer charged with the assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been released on R2,000 bail.

She made her first appearance in the Welkom Magistrate Court on Wednesday where she was granted bail.

The accused, who is also a police captain, is said to have assaulted her husband by banging his head on a wall.

Ipid said that the man, who is also a police sergeant, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said: “Ipid arrested a female police captain for assault. Ipid is investigating a case of assault.”

The accused was released on bail on the condition that she stays at an alternative address.