FMF movement calls on SA to help raise R3m for financially needy students

The Miss Gauteng Exclusive Foundation will be organising a picnic to raise funds for the students who have been financially excluded.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fees Must Fall (FMF) movement is calling on South Africans to be part of a project to raise R3 million for students in need of financial support.

The picnic has also been endorsed by the Wits University, the University of Johannesburg, and other institutions of higher learning.

The Fees Must Fall movement said that the funds were set to benefit 25% of the current unregistered students within Johannesburg.

It will also create an opportunity for the hard-hit event and entertainment industry to unite in showcasing their concerns and support.

Miss Gauteng Exclusive Foundation director Kagiso Selele said: “We all know that NSFAS is also not enough, and we end up seeing students riot and strike. This event is a way for us to address the ongoing issues around fees for students at higher learning.”

The foundation said that the event was set to take place on 26 March next year.