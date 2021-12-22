Ex-Eskom contractor's trial delayed due to medical reasons

The matter is linked to a contract where Eskom paid R745 million to Michael Lomas' company Tubular Construction Projects for work on the Kusile Power Station.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of a London-based businessman accused of fraud and corruption in a dodgy Eskom deal has been delayed due to medical reasons.

Michael Harry Lomas was arrested in the United Kingdom in April and was granted bail of R1.7 million.

He also had to give an additional surety of about R4.3 million.



He was set to be extradited this month to stand trial in South Africa but he approached the Westminster court with a new submission.

He claimed an unspecified medical condition is having a bearing on his mental health.

Eskom paid R745 million to Tubular Construction Projects but said it incurred R1.4 billion in costs due to the escalation of the contract.

Lomas has been indicted with four co-accused who will stand trial in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court in March.

His extradition has been moved to May.