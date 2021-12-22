CT mom accused of selling nude pics of child to spend festive season behind bars

Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said the transfer from the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court to the Parow Regional Court finally shows progress in the case.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web will ring in the new year behind bars.

She's due to make her first appearance in the Parow Regional Court on 1 February.

This follows a number of postponements in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court since the woman's arrest in July.

Community members have been vocal about the ongoing postponements, calling for swift justice for the little girl.

McKenzie said the victim can be assured they will continue to be relentless in their pursuit for justice.

"We sincerely hope that at her next court appearance on 1 February 2022 at the Parow Regional Court, the court will not only take the evidence into consideration but also the overwhelming community frustration."

The accused, who cannot be named to protect her daughter, was arrested in July after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

She was then traced via geotagging by a US Homeland Security agent posing as a buyer.