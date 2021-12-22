CGE welcomes Education Dept's latest measures to prevent teen pregnancies

As part of a bid by government to tackle teenage pregnancy, schools will now be obligated to report to police when a pupil who falls pregnant is younger than 16 and the expectant father is older.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed the announcement by the Education Department to prevent and manage teenage pregnancy which compels schools to open cases of statutory rape.

The commission said that it was confident that police and the NPA would play their part to ensure that every case of statutory rape was thoroughly investigated and successfully prosecuted.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi: "The commission has repeatedly called for the law to be applied to curb the growing scourge of child rape in South Africa, which has seen thousands of underage girls, and some as young as 10 years, drop out of school due to pregnancy. The commission calls on families and committees to report any incidents of abuse to the nearest police station."