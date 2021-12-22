Centurion outage: City of Tshwane confirms Kloofsig substation gutted by fire

City of Tshwane confirmed emergency services were called to the Kloofsig substation in Centurion at about 1am. And they managed to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has given more details about Wednesday morning's fire at a substation.

It has confirmed emergency services were called to the Kloofsig substation in Centurion at about 1am. And they managed to extinguish the blaze.

As a result of the damage power supply has been affected in parts of Centurion including Kloofsig, Lyttleton and Barnard Park.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the site of the disaster will only be accessible once insurance officials have carried out their evaluation.

The City said it can't yet give an estimated time of power restoration.