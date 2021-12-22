Bullets continue to fly in Mother City during festive season

Police are appealing to the public for help to track down those responsible for a double murder in Gugulethu.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a bloody few days in the Mother City

Several shootings have claimed the lives of many people.

On Monday two people were walking along a street when unknown suspects opened fire on the pair.

They were declared dead on the scene.

On that same day in Hanover Park, a man was shot dead and five others wounded in a suspected gang attack.

And on Sunday night three people were killed in Grassy Park in another suspected gang-shooting.

It follows a separate triple murder in Khayelitsha last week.

Arrests have not been made in any of these cases.