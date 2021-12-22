AA urges govt to repurpose finances towards curbing road deaths

Eight hundred and twenty-two people have died on the country's roads since the beginning of the festive season, just 3.1% lower than the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has suggested that government repurpose its finances towards measures that curb the number of road deaths.

The AA's Layton Beard said that government's current safety efforts were ineffective: “One of the things that’s been on the table since 2019 is the law enforcement committee report which was commissioned by government in 2018 and that calls for the governing of a number of traffic officials in South Africa. We should have double the number of traffic officials on the road.”