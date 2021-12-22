AA calls for parliamentary review of SOE executive salaries

It said executive pay at these state-owned entities continues to set off alarm bells and should be the focus of a parliamentary inquiry next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said the remuneration of some top executives at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including the road traffic infringement agency, are out of step with performance.

Having reviewed some of these entities, the AA has found the remuneration of executives does not correlate with set targets, and is not in line with private sector pay.

The AA said in the case of the road traffic infringement agency, its Chief Executive Officer Japh Chuwe was paid a remuneration package of just under R10.9 million last year.

However, he was fired earlier this year for what the agency said was serious maladministration.

The AA's Layton Beard said: "The AA is concerned about the high remuneration at SOEs and we feel that Parliament should institute an inquiry into these SOEs and the remuneration structures. We don't believe that remuneration is in step with the targets that are set. In fact many of the targets aren't met. People are still receiving bonuses and high salaries."

He said the road traffic management corporation is another example where in its 2020/2021 annual report, the auditor-general noted that management did not ensure the financial statements were in line with the reporting framework.

However, CEO Makhosini Msibi's total remuneration was R1.8 million.

This was also while there was no decrease in road deaths.