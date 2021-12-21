Zuma hearing: Legal team describes return to jail judgment as outrageous

Advocate Dali Mpofu described the remedy from last week's judgment as outrageous as he insisted Zuma was entitled to be on parole.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's legal team is insisting another court would produce a different outcome to that of the High Court over whether the former leader should return to prison to serve out the rest of his 15 month sentence.

On Tuesday morning, advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of Zuma highlighted at least six issues with Judge Elias Motojane's judgment that a decision by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful.

Mpofu described the remedy from last week's judgment as outrageous as he insisted Zuma was entitled to be on parole.

Motojane last week ruled that the commissioner was influenced by an error of law when the board had concluded that the former leader did not meet the requirements.

Mpofu also raised issues with the judge's findings on whether Zuma was indeed terminally ill.

Mpofu argued: "Does Doctor Mafa state that he suffers from a terminal condition, as your lordship correctly points our in paragraph 25? Or does he not as the same person argues in paragraph 62?"