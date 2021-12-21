Zuma foundation dismisses attempts by ANC in KZN to join Zuma court matter

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claims the provincial leadership's concerns over Zuma's fate as a nefarious agenda linked to the ANC's 2022 elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - As former president Jacob Zuma's legal team prepares to fight a High Court judgment ordering his return to prison - his foundation has dismissed attempts by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to join the matter.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi claims the provincial leadership's concerns over Zuma's fate as a nefarious agenda linked to the ANC's 2022 elective conference.

The ANC in KZN's attempts to join this legal battle have also been shot down by its own mother-body, with the party's National Executive Committee opting to adopt a wait and see approach.

Judge Elias Motojane is set to hear Zuma's leave to appeal application after he ruled last week that the former leader’s medical parole was unlawful.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months behind bars by the Constitutional Court for contempt after he refused to return and testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The Jacob Zuma foundation said its concerns relate to the former president’s rights and ensuring that the judgment handed down by the High Court is just.

Manyi said the foundation was aware of attempts by the ANC in KZN to show Zuma support but said they don’t believe the concerns are legitimate.

"All these efforts are efforts to make sure that president Zuma is nowhere near the membership of the ANC so this is all political machinations

Manyi insisted leaders in KZN are fearing for their own political fate and using Zuma's legal problems as leverage.

He also insisted many are clamouring at Zuma's door begging for him to return to the helm of the party.