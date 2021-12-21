WC ANC ‘outraged’ after man dies in police custody in CT

The man died at the Bellville South Police Station on Sunday night after he was arrested for assault.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape legislature has expressed outrage following the death of a 26-year-old man in police custody.

It's alleged that the man took his own life.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.

After visiting the man's family on Tuesday, ANC MPL Mesuli Kama called for a full investigation saying that there were far too many unanswered questions.

He claims that the incident was reported to the man's family four hours after he'd been found dead.

Ipid’s Grace Langa said that the man was left in an office unattended with his left arm cuffed to a security door.

Officers allegedly left him to search for a second suspect and on their return, they found him hanged against the same door with his body in a kneeling position.

Ipid has appealed for calm, patience and space to conduct their investigation.